Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has put his weight behind England fast bowler Jofra Archer after the pacer was subjected to “racial insults” by a spectator during the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

“Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing,” City and England striker Rashford said in a tweet.

Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing 👊🏿 You still up for that challenge? 👀 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2019

Notably, Archer on Monday took to social media to share the information that he was racially insulted.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team,” tweeted Archer.

He added: “The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual.”

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

On Monday, England lost the first Test by an innings and 65 runs and conceded a 1-0 lead to the Black Caps in the two-match series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said that it will be contacting, and apologizing to Archer. In addition, they will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.