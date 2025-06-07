He can walk in straight to bat at number three: Clarke backs Sai Sudharsan’s inclusion

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed the inclusion of young Sai Sudharsan for the crucial number 3 spot in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

With Virat Kohli’s retirement creating a gap at No. 4 and skipper Shubman Gill tipped to take that position, India needs a dependable batter to fill the number 3 role, a spot Gill had firmly established over recent years.

Clarke believes Sudharsan, a left-handed batter, is the ideal candidate for this role and is likely to get his chance on the England tour.

“To me, this kid is a superstar, Sai Sudharsan. I think he is a number three in Test cricket. I think he is probably going to open the batting in time in India’s T20I and ODI team. He is in their Test squad. He gets his first opportunity in England.”

Sudharsan’s exceptional IPL season bolstered his credentials, where he won the Orange Cap by scoring 759 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17, including a century and six fifties. His stellar performances also earned him the Emerging Player of the Year award, surpassing other talented youngsters like Priyansh Arya and Noor Ahmad.

Clarke praised Sudharsan’s technique and his ability to score heavily while taking minimal risks.

“I think he can walk in straight to bat at number three. I think technically he’s very good, he’s got all the shots and mentally, he’s ready. He really impressed me and he’s a good looking player as well,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair has also made a strong case for the number 3 position after a brilliant double century for India A in the first game on the England tour.

However, with IPL commitments preventing both Gill and Sudharsan from playing the second four-day game, they will have only the intra-squad match to acclimatise before the first Test in Leeds.