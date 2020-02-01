After Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad on Friday mankaded Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira in the fourth quarterfinal match of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed that he has never been a fan of the mode of dismissal.

“Have never been a fan of this mode of dismissal,” said Kaif on Saturday retweeting the video of Ahmad mankading Huraira.

Meanwhile, the 2000 U-19 World Cup-winning captain said that he never encouraged his bowlers to mankad a batsman.

“Didn’t ever encourage my bowlers to do this, neither at the U19 WC nor while captaining my State side. This may be legal, but so was the Trevor Chappell underarm, right?” argued Kaif.

This may be legal, but so was the Trevor Chappell underarm, right? Reckon the @ICC will have to look at the law at some point. https://t.co/PmB1HE5C1L — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2020

Mankading is running out the non-striker, i.e. the batsman who is at the bowler’s end. If the bowler notices that the non-striker has left the crease/ground well before the ball is bowled, he/she can dislodge the bails and the batsman will be out as per the rule books. This kind of dismissal is widely considered against the spirit of the game.

In the 28th over of Pakistan’s innings on Friday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni where they were chasing 190, left-arm wrist-spinner Ahmad mankaded U-19 debutant Huraira at the non-striker end, sparkling the settled debates regarding Mankading.

Riding on Huraira’s 64-run knock, Pakistan U-19 defeated Afghanistan U-19 by 6 wickets to set up a semifinal clash with India on February 4 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.