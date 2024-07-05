Have faith in our talent, don’t compromise on sleep: PM Modi’s pep talk to Paris-bound contingent

Hours after hosting the newly-crowned T20 World Champions in a breakfast meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday opened the doors for the Paris Olympics-bound contingent for a light-hearted interaction during which he took stock of the athletes’ preparations and learnt about their previous Olympics experiences before motivating them by saying that he was in mood to welcome them when they return winning medals from the French capital.

During the interaction, reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shared his fitness updates while two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu spoke on the importance of self-belief as she attempts for a third successive medal. World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen said she’s focussing on fulfilling the expectations of a billion Indians with a medal on her Olympic debut.

The interaction also featured the men’s hockey team and the 21-strong shooting contingent in person, while some others, including Chopra, Sindhu, Zareen, Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and race-walker Priyanka Goswami, joined online from their respective training bases abroad.

Chopra, who has been troubled by an adductor niggle for the past couple of months, said he wants to reach Paris “fully fit” to defend his Olympic gold in javelin throw.

“We are now training in Germany and it is going very well. This time I am playing in less competitions because on and off I am suffering from an injury. But now it is a lot better, a few days back I played a competition in Finland and that was pretty good,” Chopra told the PM, referring to his top finish in the Paavo Nurmi Games last month.

“We have one month before the Olympics and I am trying to reach Paris completely fit and give 100 per cent for my country. Olympics come in four years and I would like to tell every athlete that you get this chance once in four years and we must try to find out what is that thing which can push us to give our best,” the Panipat lad said.

Chopra also advised his fellow Paris-bound athletes to be fearless in their approach, and instead trust their own training process when they represent the country in the quadrennial showpiece event.

“Tokyo was my first Olympics and in the first Olympics, the result was pretty good, I won gold for the country. There was no fear in my mind, and I had self belief because I had good training. I would tell every athlete not to fear anyone or anything. We don’t have to fear Europeans or Americans because they are also human beings like us,” he said.

“If we can recognise ourselves, we have been living outside our homes for a long time and training hard, so nothing is impossible,” Chopra added.

The Prime Minister during his interaction with race-walker Priyanka Goswami, who is currently training in Switzerland, also enquired if she’s happy with the growth of her sport in the country while wishing her the best for her second Olympic appearance.

Priyanka, who will be representing India in the 20km race-walking event at the Paris Games, on her part, congratulated Mr Modi for being elected for the third consecutive term, while thanking the government for the continuous support to sports.

PM reminds Chopra of unfulfilled promise

On a light-hearted note, PM Modi also reminded Chopra that he was yet to fulfil his promise of bringing homemade Churma (a popular sweet delicacy in Haryana) that he had assured to the PM during their meeting after returning from Tokyo with the Olympic gold medal.

Chopra on his part, responded by saying, “I will bring Churma for you this time. Last time in Delhi, I got churma made of sugar but I will bring desi ghee and gur (jaggery) churma from Haryana (this time).” To this, Modi replied: “No I want to eat churma made at home by your mother.”

Have faith in our talent, don’t compromise on sleep: Modi

PM Modi advised the contingent to give their 100 per cent and stressed on the importance of good sleep. He emphasised that winning and losing are a part of any sport but the focus should remain in the talent which will produce the results.

“Don’t get lost in the magnitude of the Olympics because that can break your focus. We need to have faith in our talent, and the focus should be on it and it will produce results. Whether you get medals or not, there is no issue, just give your 100 percent which is important,” Modi said in his address.

“In the world of sports, practice and consistency are important, but the same level of importance should also be given to sleep. Good sleep is very important for sports or any other field. It is important to sleep free of all stress, don’t compromise on sleep. We tried to give the best facilities to you, we have tried to give you all comfort,” he added.

Wishing the contingent all the very best, Modi also promised to invite the Olympic-bound athletes to this year’s Independence Day programme.

“I wish you all the very best. I will try to invite you all to the Independence Day programme in Red Fort after you come back from Paris.”

Along with the Prime Minister, the interaction was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association.

