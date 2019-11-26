Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his love for Paris Saint-Germain’s star striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Champions League clash between the two sides on Tuesday.

Notably, rumours suggest that Mbappe may join Madrid in future. The 20-year-old will have a chance to impress the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

“You know that I’ve known him for a long time,” Zidane told the press as quoted by Marca.

“I’m already in love with him as a person first, because he came here a long time ago for a trial. He’s the rival now, so I can’t say any more.”

Madrid, who have improved in recent weeks, had suffered a 3-0 loss against PSG in their previous meeting. Hence, the game on Tuesday night is a big one for the hosts.

“It’s the most important game of the season,” Zidane said, adding, “We’ll be against a very good team and will have to be prepared.

“We need heart and head, but especially good football.”

Looking back at that first game in September, Zidane acknowledged that a lot has changed in the capital.”We’ve changed and it’s not a rematch,” Zidane said.

“We want to play well and continue our form. It’s a game to confirm our turnaround.

With 7 points from four matches played so far, Madrid are at the second place in the Group A of the UEFA Champions League points table, whereas PSG top the Group with 12 points from four games.