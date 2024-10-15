Haryana Open 2024 gets underway from October 17

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India, will be staging the Haryana Open 2024 at the Panchkula Golf Club from October 17 – 20, 2024. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The Pro-Am event will be played on October 16.

The field at the sixth edition of the Haryana Open will feature 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field are PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Angad Cheema, Rahil Gangjee, Shaurya Binu, Aman Raj, Udayan Mane and defending champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu, to name a few.

Besides Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema and Jairaj Singh Sandhu, the other notable names representing the Tricity at the event are those of Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal, Ranjit Singh, Amritinder Singh, as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

Advertisement

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill and American Dominic Piccirillo.

The three amateurs participating, Arjunveer Shishir, Jujhar Singh and Manyaveer Bhadoo, are all from the Panchkula Golf Club.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We’re now in the business end of the season and therefore look forward to a keenly-contested affair at the Haryana Open as the PGTI Ranking race hots up. We wish the players all the best.”

Col. A S Dhillon, GM, Panchkula Golf Club, said, “We at the Panchkula Golf Club are proud to host the country’s leading professionals at a PGTI event for the seventh year in succession and the Haryana Open for the second year in succession. We’re confident that all our efforts to provide the best playing conditions will make it a memorable experience for the professionals at the PGC this week. We thank the Haryana government for their continued support.”

The Panchkula Golf Club course has been designed to provide enough challenges both to the top pros and to the weekend golfers. The golf course measuring approximately 135 acres is situated on the banks of river Ghaggar.