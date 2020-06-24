Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has defended Jose Mourinho’s style of play, saying that he had got no problem playing under him and imposed greater trust on him after leading the Spurs to a commendable 2-0 win over West Ham United in Premier League on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mourinho was criticised for his deep-defensive style of play as many said that Kane was not being able to fulfill his potential under him as a striker. However, the England international brushed aside the talks of te pundits after displaying his class against West Ham.

“I’ve got no problem with how the manager plays. He’s here to win, we’re here to win games. Obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something,” Kane told BBC Sport after the end of the West Ham game.

“People, pundits have their opinions. In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I’m positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside,” he added.

Mourinho had also dismissed all the talks regarding Kane’s form and said that the player needed to be given some time especially when he is making a comeback. On Friday, Kane made his first appearance in almost six months as Spurs drew 1-1 with Manchester United.

“I feel a bit strange about some analysis and some comments. The beginning of some comments and analysis started from Paul (Merson),” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s men produced one of their best performances this year against West Ham and deserved every bit of their first victory since February, especially after their lackadaisical show against Manchester United last weekend.

“I have to say I respect people a lot like him and because I respect him a lot I want to be nice in my answer. I try to be nice and I try just to say something where people can think a little a bit.

“First of all, Harry played his first game for six months and if you watch the game and you analyse the game, compare Harry Kane with Anthony Martial.

“Was it a game of many chances? Was it a game where the two strikers had a lot of chances? Do you give credit to my defence for Martial’s game? Do you give credit to United’s defence and for the occasions we created or we didn’t create? I think you have to look at it in a balanced approach.”

“In our case, Harry doesn’t play a game for six months,” he added. “The record of goals that Harry has with me is easy for you. You just look go to your data and it is easy to see how many matches Harry played with me before his injury and how many goals he scored.”

After the home team got a lead by an own goal from West Ham’s Tomas Soucek, Kane timed his run perfectly from a Son Heung-min pass before coolly slotting past Fabianski and collapsing to the ground in a mixture of relief and exhaustion in the 82nd minute.