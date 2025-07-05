Harmanpreet admits patchy show as England win third game to stay alive in five-match series

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her side performed in phases during their narrow five-run defeat to England in the third T20I at The Oval on Friday, a result that robbed India of a chance to seal the five-match series.

After notching up comfortable wins in the first two games, India entered the third match as favourites to wrap up the series. However, England’s bowlers, led by a disciplined spell from Lauren Filer, kept the pressure on throughout India’s 172-run chase, ultimately defending the target successfully.

“We had the game till the 16th over, we did not utilise, the dew factor also came, we did well in patches but lots of learning for us. The bowlers were outstanding and we bowled really well, the fielders supported us,” Harmanpreet said.

England let a dominant position slip after reaching 137 without loss by the 16th over, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. However, a dramatic collapse followed as they lost nine wickets for just 31 runs in the span of 25 deliveries. Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy picked up three wickets each, while Shree Charani claimed two.

In response, India appeared to be cruising towards the target, bolstered by an 85-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana, who struck a stylish fifty, and Shafali Verma. England’s poor fielding further aided India’s cause, with several chances going down.

However, it was Lauren Filer’s final over, the 16th of the Indian innings, that proved to be the turning point for England, as she dismissed a well-set Smriti Mandhana and finished with figures of 2 for 30. Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, and Issy Wong also contributed with a wicket apiece to keep India in check.

“We came back strongly after their opening stand. They executed their plans really well, we fell short by just one boundary in the end,” Kaur said.

Sophia Dunkley was awarded Player of the Match for her stunning 75 in 53 balls.

“It was amazing. (on her batting alongside Wyatt-Hodge) Both of us hadn’t had the best time during this series. We love batting with each other. We have got a good relationship. (on her batting) Lots of tinkering in the last 18 months. Just to go out and think about my game is great. The atmosphere and the crowd were unbelievable tonight,” she said.

The fourth T20I of the series will be played at Old Trafford on July 9.