Hardik retained by Titans, Pant headlines DC’s retained list

Contrary to claims of Hardik Pandya moving back to the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans have retained the star all-rounder for another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the auctions in December. The deadline for retaining players by all the franchises ended on Sunday.

Hardik, who is currently nursing an ankle injury suffered during the World Cup, captained the Gujarat Titans to the title in their inaugural season in 2022, before making the final a second successive time in 2023.

Hardik is among the 18 players retained by the side alongside his India teammates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa’s David Miller are some of the overseas names retained by the side ahead of the auction, next month.

Gujarat Titans

Players released: Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan

Players retained: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals retained 16 players from their core group with Rishabh Pant headlining the list. Pant, who is yet to make his comeback to competitive cricket after suffering a deadly car crash last year, is most likely to feature in the competition next year, after completing his rehab. Test veteran Ishant Sharma along with Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are some of the Indian stars retained by the side. Among the retained overseas players is the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, along with South African Lungi Ngidi.

Players released: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg

Players retained: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, , Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals released England’s Joe Root after the former Test skipper opted out of IPL 2024, a day before the retention deadline, alongwith West Indian Jason Holder but retained 17 of their core team players, including the likes of Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna. The overseas names include Jos Buttler of England, West Indian Shimron Hetmyer, Australian leggie Adam Zampa and New Zealand’s Trent Boult. The Royals also retained domestic star Riyan Parag, while trading in Avesh Khan.

Players released: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, M Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif

Players traded out: Devdutt Padikkal

Players traded in: Avesh Khan

Players retained: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders

Several quicks among 12 players were released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the auction. Among the key players that the franchise let go, were Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur alongside Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. The franchise retained 13 players that included the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Jason Roy and Andre Russel.

Players released: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Aarya Desai, Litton Das, Johnson Charles, Shakib Al Hasan

Players retained: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, , Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings

One of the most inconsistent sides since the inception of the IPL in 2008, the Punjab Kings surprisingly released a handful of players headlined by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan, who was retained for a whopping 9 crore last season. Among the other released players are Punjab’s Raj Angad Bawa and Baltej Dhanda, alongside the likes of Mohit Rathee and Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada are some of the star players retained by the franchise.

Players released: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa

Chennai Super Kings

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings expectedly released Englishman Ben Stokes, days after he pulled himself out of the next edition of the IPL to focus on his fitness. Ambaty Rayudu is the other star player released by the side alongside six others.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni continues to top the list of retained players after guiding the side to a record fifth title in the last edition. Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane are among the other big names retained by the side, alongside overseas stars like Moeen Ali, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Players released: Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorious, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Akash Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians

While the deal with Hardik Pandya did not materialize, five-time IPL champions released as many as 11 players, including England stars Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, alongside the likes of Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith. The MI side had earlier traded in Romario Shepherd besides retaining their core team with Rohit Sharma topping the list. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilka Varma, Jasprit Bumrah are some of the other top Indian names retained by the side along with the overseas names like Tim David, Cameron Green and Jason Behrendoff.

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier

Players traded in: Romario Shepherd

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Since the inception of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the only side alongwith Punjab Kings to lay their hands on the silverware. And ahead of the auction, the franchise released a few of their big names in Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel among 11. While the RCB had traded out Shahbaz Ahmed and included Mayank Dagar, the retained list is topped by Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis alongside the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj.

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Players traded out: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad released six players including English duo of Harry Brook and Adil Rashid, while trading out Mayank Dagar and including Shahbaz Ahmed in his place. Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar and Umran Malik are some of the big names retained by the franchise.

Players released: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Karthik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas

Players traded out: Mayank Dagar

Players traded in: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants let pacer Jaydev Unadkat go, and also released the likes of Karun Nair, Manan Vohra while Daniel Sams is the lone overseas player released before the auction. The team had earlier traded out Romario Shepherd and Avesh Khan, and included Devdutt Padikkal in a trade in from Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the big names retained by the franchise.

Players released: Daniel Sams, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh, Arpit Guleria

Players traded out: Romario Shepherd, Avesh Khan

Players traded in: Devdutt Padikkal

Players retained: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq