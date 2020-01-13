En-route to being match fit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya trained with the Indian Cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. Post the training, Pandya confessed that he in fact missed training with his national teammates.

“Back training with the team. Missed this amazing feeling,” Hardik tweeted as he shared a few pictures of the training session with the Indian team.

Back training with the team ✌ Missed this amazing feeling 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S9m9f8p6nT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 13, 2020

Notably, Pandya has been ruled out of the Australia ODI series. In addition, he would not be available for the tour to New Zealand since he has still not managed to clear the fitness tests.

India’s three-match ODI series begins from Tuesday. This will be the first battle between the two after a faceoff in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which India had won. Given that Australia had beaten India 3-2 despite trailing 2-0 at one stage, the last time they had toured India, the series becomes all the more crucial.