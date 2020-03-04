India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is attempting to make a comeback in the national team after being ruled out of injury, smashed century in just 37 balls in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Hardik scored 105 runs off 39 balls. His blitzkrieg included 8 fours and 10 sixes. Though he reached his first fifty off 25 balls, it took him just 12 balls to smack another.

What an innings it was

37 ball century …

Well played Hardikkkkkkkk #DYPATILT20 pic.twitter.com/FyYHZ823rS — ….. (@Viratgalaxy18) March 3, 2020

“It’s fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone,” Hardik said on DY Patil Sports Academy Facebook page as quoted by IANS.

On his big-hitting prowess, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder added: “If it’s there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it.”

Hardik, who plays for the Reliance 1 side at the ongoing tournament, had also stolen the show both with the bat and ball in his preceding match by first scoring a brilliant 25-ball 38 to and then returning figures of 3 for 26 to help his side win the match.

Hardik Pandya had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for sometime. The all-rounder is on his way to make a return to the Indian team.