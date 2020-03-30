Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that in the current Indian team Hardik Pandya is a good singer.

“We have a few… (Suresh) Raina bhai sings really well. Then Mohit Sharma sings well. In the team, Hardik is also not bad. He is good,” Chahal said in an Instagram live video which he did with singer Rahul Vaidya as quoted by IANS.

With no cricket these days due to the outbreak of coronavirus, cricketers are relaxing in their homes as India is under a 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly virus.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to start on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians. Allrounder Hardik made a comeback to the Indian squad for their ODI series against South Africa which was postoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The swashbuckling all-rounder has made his return to the Indian team after a gap of almost eight months. He had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for some time. Hardik last played an international match in September 2019.

Hardik has played 54 ODIs, 40 T20Is and 11 Tests for India and has scored 957, 310 and 532 runs, respectively. Apart from this, Hardik has 54 ODI, 38 T20I and 17 Test wickets against his name.

(With inputs from IANS)