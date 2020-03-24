Wishing brother Krunal Pandya on his 29th birthday, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gifted his brother a “zero calorie cake”.

“Happy birthday bhai. We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you. Love you loads @krunalpandya24,” wrote Hardik on Twitter.

Happy birthday bhai ❤️ We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you 😜 Love you loads 😘 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

Krunal, who turns 29 on Tuesday, has played 18 T20I matches for India so far and has claimed 14 wickets. Meanwhile, Hardik has played 54 ODIs, 40 T20Is and 11 Tests for India and has scored 957, 310 and 532 runs, respectively.

Apart from this, Hardik has 54 ODI, 38 T20I and 17 Test wickets against his name.

The swashbuckling all-rounder has made his return to the Indian team after a gap of almost eight months. He had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for some time. Hardik last played an international match in September 2019.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the Pandya family on Sunday had acknowledged the efforts of the medical staff and security personnel who are “fighting the virus selflessly”.