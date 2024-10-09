Hardik, Arshdeep, Washington rise in T20I rankings

A trio of India players — Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar —have been the big movers on the latest ICC T20I player rankings following strong performances in the opening match of their side’s series with Bangladesh in Gwalior.

India cruised to a seven-wicket victory over their Asian rivals in the series opener, with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy combining for six wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya the main architect with the bat courtesy of a quick-fire unbeaten 39 during the run chase.

Pandya’s 16-ball knock featured five fours and two massive sizes and helped the all-rounder climb seven places to 60th overall on the latest T20I rankings for batters behind No.1 ranked Australian Travis Head. The star all-rounder also claimed a wicket with the ball and as a result moved up four places to third overall on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders and closes in on England’s Liam Livingstone (first) and Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee (second).

Left-arm quick Arshdeep is also a big winner in the latest rankings update, rising eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers and reaching a new career-high rating following his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

His teammate Washington gained four places to move to 35th on the same list, with experienced spinner Adil Rashid still holding on to the No.1 ranking following the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and England’s series with Australia at home last month.

Irish trio gains in ODI rankings

There are also some small changes on the latest ODI player rankings, following the completion of the three-match series between South Africa and Ireland in Abu Dhabi. The Proteas won the series 2-1, but it was a trio of Irish players that were the biggest movers on the rankings update this week following their 69-run triumph in the final match of the series.

Curtis Campher gained two places to improve to 62nd on the latest ODI rankings for batters after a solid innings of 34 in that contest, while Craig Young (up 12 places to 44th) and Graham Hume (up 23 spots to 47th) made ground on the updated list for ODI bowlers after they each claimed three wickets against South Africa.