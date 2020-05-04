Football Association (FA) chief Greg Clarke feels fans won’t be filling up stadiums any time soon and they should brace themselves for big financial losses as a result. More than 3.5 million people have been infected by coronavirus so far while in excess of 245,000 people have lost their lives worldwide.

Football has been suspended for the time being and authorities are even considering hosting matches behind closed doors. Clarke believes fans won’t be turning up in stadiums as social distancing remains the only weapon in people’s fight against coronavirus.

“The reality is that we just don’t know how things are going to pan out,” Clarke said in letter to FA council as per Sky Sports.com

“But with social distancing in place for some time to come we do face substantial changes to the whole football ecosystem.

“For example it’s hard to foresee crowds of fans — who are the lifeblood of the game — returning to matches any time soon,” he added.

European football associations are trying their best to complete the season, which has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak of the virus.

Countries like France, Netherlands and Belgium have already called off their respective seasons but England, Spain, Germany and Italy are still trying to find a way to complete the remaining matches.