Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh will not travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team on Friday to participate in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Harbhajan will be flying to Dubai a week or 10 days later than the CSK squad due to some personal reasons.

However, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was missing from CSK’s camp in Chennai will be travelling with the squad on Friday, the report further added.

Besides Harbhajan, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will arrive in early September from South Africa while Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo who are playing in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), are also slated to join the squad late.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday became the first teams to travel to the UAE to take part in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab posted pictures of their players on the flight to the Arab country where the 13th season of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10.

Rajasthan Royals players, on the other hand, were seen adhering to all kind of safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All the cricketers and the staff of the Jaipur-based team were spotted wearing PPE kits at the airport.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.