Indian batting great VVS Laxman on Saturday paid tribute to veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. He stated that the off-spinner channelised his “potential frustration into unbridled aggression” and held his own at the highest level for more than a decade.

“Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelising potential frustration into unbridled aggression, Harbhajan Singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half,” Laxman said on Twitter.

Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression, @harbhajan_singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half. pic.twitter.com/q7gF47rrTJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 6, 2020

The 39-year-old spinner has so far played as many as 103 Test matches and 236 ODIs in which he has 417 and 269 wickets to his credit respectively. He has also featured in 28 T2OIs in which he picked 25 wickets.

Apart from his international cricket, he has been a match-winner playing for the Mumbai Indians and now the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Laxman had earlier announced that he would be paying tributes to players who had a rich influence on his career. The tribute to Bhajji was part of this initiative. Earlier, Laxman had paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Virender Sehwag.