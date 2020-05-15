In a recent development, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has stated that he is ready to start training in small groups if such an arrangement is approved by the Premier League authorities. Notably, footballers in England have returned to individual practice sessions recently in the first signs of football trying to make a comeback in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic brought almost all sports to a complete halt.

England had suspended all sporting activities since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the dreaded virus.

Kane has now revealed that his teammates have all tested negative for the virus and training in small groups could be the next step forward for them.

“From what I’ve heard at the moment, everyone’s OK. We want to see the Premier League give us a plan and see what that looks like and go from there,” Kane was quoted as saying during ITV’s Good Morning Britain as per Daily Mail. (via IANS)

“I am happy to start training in small groups if that’s allowed and just get back to some normality as soon as possible.”

Matches are set to be held in front of empty stadiums and Kane believes that it would indeed be a strange feeling. He also sympathised with runaway League leaders Liverpool who may not be able to celebrate with their fans even if they win their first title in 30 years.

“It’s going to be a really difficult situation. Liverpool deserve the title with their fans, it will be a strange situation,” Kane said.

“There’s not been a time like this ever in my lifetime, it’s hard to know what the right thing to do is.

“The fans are a massive part of football, they make the game. Without them I’ve done it before with England (against Croatia in 2018) but if we want to finish the season we’re probably going to have to do that (without fans).”