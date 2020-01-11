Post his match-changing knock of 31 not out off 18 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Friday, India batsman Manish Pandey said that he was happy to contribute to the team’s winning cause as the Men in Blue registered a 78-run victory over the visitors to win the series 2-0.

On Friday night in Pune, India made 201 for 6 after being put into bat before dismissing Sri Lanka for 123 to complete the comprehensive win.

At a stage, India were 164 for 6 and were looking to be bundled out, but Manish Pandey’s 31* off 18 balls along with Thakur’s 22* off 8 took the Men in Blue to 201 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 123, thus losing the match by 78 runs.

“After a long time, I got a chance to play for India. I was talking with the coaches during training about how to grab opportunities and making sure that I deliver. It felt like I was playing after a long time and I am happy to contribute to the side’s winning cause,” Pandey told Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Chahal TV’.

Pandey was also impressive on the field as he took the catch of Angelo Mathews on the ball of Washington Sundar, and was involved in a run-out of Oshada Fernando.

“Batting and fielding are equally important, and it is important to give each aspect a proper time during training. In a close match, catches and good fielding help a lot,” Pandey expressed.

India play Australia next in a three-match ODI series, starting January 14 in Mumbai.