As the former Indian men’s cricket team captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly turns 48 on Wednesday, wishes started pouring in from all corners. His favorite batting partner and legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes.

Considered as one of the greatest captains of the game, Sourav Ganguly is often bestowed with the title of transforming the Indian cricket. The situations that conspired for him to become the captain were not ideal and a far cry from what a leader desires.

But the change in mindset was apparent as soon as he held the reins. From a home soil bully, India had become a force to reckon with in any corner of the world. Ganguly instilled the belief in the team that they could dominate and win in overseas conditions as well. The rest, as they say, is history.

Tendulkar was among the first ones to extend birthday wishes to his former opening partner. “Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead,” Tendulkar said on Twitter.

“Many more happy returns of the day Sourav Ganguly. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada,” said VVS Laxman.

Mohammad Kaif wrote: “From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor Sourav Ganguly a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada.”

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin Sourav Ganguly,” tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“Leader of Men. God of off-side. Fighter. Happy Birthday, Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada,” said Aakash Chopra.

“Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket… Godspeed. Sourav Ganguly #HappyBirthdayDada,” tweeted Pragyan Ojha.

Putting out various important achievements of Ganguly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle wrote: “Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs. Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. 2003 ICC World Cup runner-up. Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests. Happy birthday to one of India’s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly.”

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs in which he scored 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively.