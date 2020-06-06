Indian skipper Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes as the vice-captain in the longest format of the game, Ajinkya Rahane, turned 32 on Saturday. The middle-order batsman, who is a vital member of the red-ball squad, was wished by his national teammates including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and even the head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jinx and a great year ahead Ajinkya Rahan,” Kohli tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rahane’s fellow Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma also had a birthday wish for Ajinkya. “Happy birthday Rahanehave a great day with your family. Best wishes,” he wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Rahane.Here’s wishing you loads of runs and success ahead,” tweeted BCCI.

India’s preferred off-spinner in Test match cricket Ravichandran Ashwin said that he cannot wait to see Rahane taking catches at slip again. “Happy birthday Rahane, waiting for you to snap up those catches at slip asap. Have a good day and beyond buddy,” Ashwin tweeted.

“Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bro! May this year bring you lots of success and happiness,” said India’s Test-match specialist Cheteshwar Pujara.

India’s expert stumper Wriddhiman Saha also wished Rahane on his 32nd birthday. “Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday! @ajinkyarahane88,” Saha tweeted.

“Many happy returns of the day, @ajinkyarahane88. Have a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayAjinkyaRahane,” tweeted head coach Ravi Shastri.