Hanuman chosen as Mascot for 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, currently underway in Thailand, has chosen the revered Hindu deity Hanuman as its official mascot. This prestigious event, known as ‘Asia’s biggest track and field meet,’ is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the continental governing body.

Hanuman, a prominent character from the ancient Sanskrit epic ‘Ramayana,’ holds great significance in Hindu mythology. The selection of Hanuman as the mascot reflects his extraordinary qualities of speed, strength, courage, and wisdom, along with his unwavering loyalty and devotion to Lord Rama, the central character of Ramayana.

The official website of the Asian Athletics Championships explains that the choice of Hanuman symbolizes the athletes’ skills, teamwork, athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship. The event’s logo showcases the spirit of the athletes participating in the games at this event.

Advertisement

India, represented by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, is among the participating nations at the championships. The Indian team departed from Delhi and Bengaluru on Saturday, ready to showcase their talents on the international stage of sports.

The Asian Athletics Championships is being held one month ahead of the World Athletics Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Hungary in August. The ongoing games in the capital city of Thailand feature a wide range of track and field events, including long jump, pole vault, hammer throw, shot put, high jump, javelin throw, hurdles, and relay races. However, marathon events are not included in this year’s schedule, and the reason is not clear yet.

In addition to India, eight other countries are participating in the Asian event, including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The championships offer a platform for athletes from across Asia to showcase their skills, compete at their best, and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship in a world stage.