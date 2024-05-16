Hanshi Premjit Sen recognised by World Karate Federation, first Bengali to be so honoured by Karate’s apex body

Achievements are just a number for sportsman. It takes a lot of hardwork and sacrifices which at the end results in great achievements. Hanshi Premjit Sen, who is the President of Karate Do Association of Bengal, has been recently awarded with the 8th DAN BLACK BELT by the World Karate Federation (WKF) for his exemplary contributions to the sport of Karate Do.

He becomes the first ever Bengali to get recognised by the WKF, which is the apex body for Karate in the world duly recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Hanshi Premjit Sen has put on his immense hard work for more than a decade to earn this prestigious 8th Dan Black Belt by WKF.

Not only this, Hanshi Premjit Sen is a person of good repute, who is popular throughout the world for his exemplary contributions to popularize the art of Karate Do. His hard work and sacrifices over the years has earned him this prestigious reward.

Hanshi Premjit Sen is also the Joint Secretary of Karate India Organisation (KIO) the only authentic Karate Association in India which is recognised by the WKF, Asian Karate Do Federation (AKF), South Asian Karate Do Federation (SAKF) and Commonwealth Karate Do Federation (CKF).

Moreover, Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) is the only recognised member of KIO and Bengal Olympic Association (BOA).”I have no words to express my feelings on achieving this feat. I’m extremely grateful to God as I have earned this being the first Bengali . This is dedicated to my family who has always sacrificed and helped me strive hard for what I am today,a big THANK YOU to all my well-wishers across the world.”