Hanshi Premjit Sen organises Federation Cup

All India Seishinkai ShitoRyu Karate-Do Federation (AISSKF), under Hanshi Premjit Sen, joint secretary of Karate India Organisation (KIO) and a Grade A referee & judge of World Karate Federation (WKF) & Asian Karate Federation (AKF), organized the 21st all India Inter-School & Senior Karate Championship – Federation Cup at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on 23-24 December,

Around 15 states with around 2,000 boys and girls, from the age group of 6 years and above took part in this two-day extravaganza. More than 100 qualified referees & judges conducted the 78 categories, which was contested in the two days. Apart from the various subjunior, cadet, junior, senior, team categories, there were Master events also in this tournament, where all the participants showed their skill and prowess in the various categories of Kata and Kumite.

B Srinivasa Rao, project director Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Andhra Pradesh graced the occasion. L Chandra Kala, district educational officer inaugurated the event. The other guests present in the event were Prof Venkateswar Pujari and Sensei Keertan Kundru, general secretary Sports Karate Association of Andhra Pradesh.

The Tournament ended with various felicitation ceremony and an inspiring closing speech by Hanshi Premjit Sen. West Bengal become the overall champion, runnersup Andhra Pradesh and joint third Karnataka and Punjab. “Our association has produced various national and international level players who have competed in the South Asian Karate Championship, Commonwealth Karate Championship, Asian Karate Federation Championships and even the World Karate Championships. We don’t speak, our performances speak.

I thank all the parents and the state delegates who have shown faith in us and helped us in making this event a grand success,” said Hanshi Premjit Sen. Hanshi Premjit Sen apart from being conferred with the title of “Times Men of the Year 2022” in the field of martial arts, he had also been honoured as the “Bengal Icon 2023”.

He has shone with his immense knowledge in the field of karate do and had possessed lots of experience by being a part of official events like, the World Karate Championship at Hungary, World Karate Federation Premier League 2023 at Fukuoka (Japan), World Karate Federation Series A 2023 at Konya (Turkey), WKF Youth League 2023 at Fujairah (UAE) and the World Karate Federation Premier League 2023 at Cairo (Egypt)