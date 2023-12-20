Premjit Sen’s efforts reap results

With the efforts of the president of Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) and Jt. Secretary of Karate India Organisation Hanshi Premjit Sen, coaches were appointed for the “Rani Laxmi Bai Atmaraksha Prashikshan” organised by Kolkata Police & Samagra Shiksha Mission Kolkata.

This programme is a prestigious and official project to make the society aware of self-defence. Hanshi Premjit Sen’s tireless efforts are popularising karate amongst the masses in Bengal. The general secretary of KAB, Hanshi Joydeb Mondal, has supported him along with all the members of KAB. The event was inaugurated by minister Bratya Basu.

This project has given opportunity to many coaches of KAB to earn their living and be a part of an official project under the state government. KAB is the only authentic Karate Association in West Bengal which is recognized by Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) and Karate India Organisation (KIO). KAB had also given the platform to all its players and coaches to train with world level and Olympic level coaches and players during the pandemic.

Being a non-profit organization with no sponsorship, KAB had given financial assistance to its players and coaches whenever they needed. “My life has been devoted only towards the promotion and development of karate everywhere. I will not stop until and unless I find at least one karateka, in every family. It is not only a form of self-defence, but also it brings self-confidence and self-belief in oneself,” said Hanshi Premjit Sen.