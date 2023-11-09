Hanshi Premjit Sen awarded prestigious Bronze Pin by World Karate Federation

Adding another feather to his cap, Hanshi Premjit Sen (President of Karate Do Association of Bengal) has been awarded with the most prestigious BRONZE PIN by the World Karate Federation (WKF) at the recently concluded World Championship held at Budapest (Hungary).

He becomes the first ever Bengali to get recognised by the WKF, which is the apex body for Karate in the world duly recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Bronze Pin is awarded to those who have contributed immensely to the game of Karate Do over the years. Hanshi Premjit Sen has put on his immense hard work for more than a decade to earn this prestigious Bronze Pin. Not only this, Hanshi Premjit Sen is a person of good repute, who is popular throughout the world for his exemplary contributions to popularize the art of Karate Do.

His hard work and sacrifices over the years has earned him this prestigious reward. Hanshi Premjit Sen is also the Joint Secretary of Karate India Organisation (KIO) the only authentic Karate Association in India which is recognised by the WKF, Asian Karate Do Federation (AKF), South Asian Karate Do Federation (SAKF) and Commonwealth Karate Do Federation (CKF). Moreover, Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) is the only recognised member of KIO and Bengal Olympic Association (BOA).

“I am extremely elated with this achievement. Also, being rewarded for your contributions for this game will definitely boost me and increase the hunger to do more in the years to come.I’m extremely grateful to God as I have earned this being the first Bengali . I want to dedicate this to my family who has always sacrificed and helped me strive hard for what I am today,a big THANK YOU to all my well-wishers across the world,” said Hanshi Premjit Sen.

This prestigious award is given only after successful completion and dedication of ten years in the field of karate. It is a testament to Premjit’s unwavering commitment to the sport and his relentless pursuit of excellence. The Bronze pin is a symbol of achievement and recognition in the world of karate. It is a rare honor that is bestowed upon only the most dedicated and skilled practitioners of the art.

Premjit’s achievement is a source of pride not only for himself but also for the Bengal Karate and the entire karate community in India. This is a significant achievement as it highlights Premjit’s standing in the global karate community. It is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport. Premjit’s accomplishment is truly inspiring and serves as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and dedication in achieving one’s goals.

His success is a source of motivation for aspiring karate practitioners and a testament to the power of hard work and determination. In conclusion, Premjit Sen’s achievement of the Bronze pin in karate is a remarkable accomplishment that deserves recognition and celebration. It is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport, and a source of inspi ration for all those who aspire to achieve greatness in their chosen field.