Post Leicester City’s 3-0 win over Newcastle in Wednesday’s Premier League clash, club manager Brendan Rodgers applauded his midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Notably, it was Choudhury’s goal in the 87th minute that closed doors on Newcastle’s hopes.

In the waning moments of the second half, Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi offloaded the ball to Academy graduate Hamza Choudhury and the latter netted his first goal for the club by curling into the top corner from 20 yards out.

Pleased by Chaudhury’s effort, Rodgers heaped praises on him.

“It’s a special moment for him – his first goal for the Club – to have come through the system here, (he’s) been out on loan and involved with the first team,” said Rodgers to the club’s official website.

“He’s getting better in his football and he knows that’s something that I want him to improve on – his comfort with the ball.

“He can play, but it’s having that confidence to take it more. Also, if you’re playing in an eight, you’ve got to look to get up there to score goals and he showed today his technique.

“It was a wonderful finish and right in front of the supporters. It was a really special moment for him,” the boss added.