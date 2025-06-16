Guwahati to host Ind-NZ tie among four confirmed matches in women’s World Cup

The Assam Cricket Association’s Barsapara Stadium has been confirmed as one of the five venues for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, with four round-robin matches set to be played at the venue, including the high-profile India-New Zealand encounter on October 23. Hosts India will begin their campaign in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka on September 30.

The schedule for the eight-team tournament was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, with the event to run in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Besides the marquee fixture between India and reigning T20 world champions New Zealand, the Barsapara Stadium will host crucial contests between England vs Bangladesh (October 7), England vs Sri Lanka (October 11), and the final day group-stage clash between England and New Zealand (October 26).

Meanwhile, after the opener in Bengaluru, India will fly to Colombo to take on Pakistan on October 5 before returning to Visakhapatnam to prepare for the high-octane clashes against South Africa on October 9 and defending champions Australia on October 12.

India will then head to Indore for their fifth match against 2022 runners-up England. The penultimate league clash is against the White Ferns before the hosts wrap up the round-robin stage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, against Bangladesh on October 26.

Significantly, the ACA Stadium is also in line to potentially host the tournament’s first semifinal, scheduled for October 29, should Pakistan not qualify for the knockout stage.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has designated Colombo as a neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches as per an earlier agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including semifinal and final contingencies. However, if Pakistan fails to progress to the last four, Guwahati will step in as host for Semifinal 1.

As per the schedule, Colombo has been allotted 11 league stage games, including four of Sri Lanka’s. All matches are slated to be day-night affairs with a 3 PM IST start. Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s matches against Australia (October 4), New Zealand (October 14), South Africa (October 17) and Bangladesh (October 20) besides Pakistan (October 24) will be played in front of the home crowd.

India are hosting the women’s ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013. The format for the 2025 tournament will be the same as in 2022, with each of the eight teams playing the other in a round-robin format, with the top four making the semi-finals, and first-place playing fourth and second taking on third.

In the build-up to the tournament, all eight teams will also contest in two warm-up matches each, starting on September 24. Hosts India will be facing England in Bengaluru on September 24 followed by a clash against South Africa three days later in Guwahati.

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, apart from hosts India, qualified directly for the tournament. The last two spots were taken by Pakistan and Bangladesh at the qualifiers in Lahore earlier this year. The tournament will not feature West Indies, who missed out to Bangladesh on net run-rate at the qualifier.

Full Schedule:

Tuesday 30 September: India v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru

Wednesday 1 October: Australia v New Zealand – Indore

Thursday 2 October: Bangladesh v Pakistan – Colombo

Friday 3 October: England v South Africa – Bengaluru

Saturday 4 October: Australia v Sri Lanka – Colombo

Sunday 5 October: India v Pakistan – Colombo

Monday 6 October: New Zealand v South Africa – Indore

Tuesday 7 October: England v Bangladesh – Guwahati

Wednesday 8 October: Australia v Pakistan – Colombo

Thursday 9 October: India v South Africa – Vizag

Friday 10 October: New Zealand v Bangladesh – Vizag

Saturday 11 October: England v Sri Lanka – Guwahati

Sunday 12 October: India v Australia – Vizag

Monday 13 October: South Africa v Bangladesh – Vizag

Tuesday 14 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Colombo

Wednesday 15 October: England v Pakistan – Colombo

Thursday 16 October: Australia v Bangladesh – Vizag

Friday 17 October: South Africa v Sri Lanka – Colombo

Saturday 18 October: New Zealand v Pakistan – Colombo

Sunday 19 October: India v England – Indore

Monday 20 October: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh – Colombo

Tuesday 21 October: South Africa v Pakistan – Colombo

Wednesday 22 October: Australia v England – Indore

Thursday 23 October: India v New Zealand – Guwahati

Friday 24 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Colombo

Saturday 25 October: Australia v Sri Lanka – Indore

Sunday 26 October: England v New Zealand – Guwahati

Sunday 26 October: India v Bangladesh – Bengaluru

Wednesday 29 October: Semi-final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo

Thursday 30 October: Semi-final 2 – BengaluruSunday

2 November: Final – Colombo/Bengaluru