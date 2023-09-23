Guwahati all set to become part of national half marathon calendar

Come December 3, Guwahati is all set to become a part of the national half-marathon calendar with the Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon set to make its grand debut in the city, popularly known as the Gateway of the North East.

Conducted by Procam International, and supported by the Indian Army and endorsed by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, the event will witness three Race categories – Half Marathon (21.097 km), Open 10 Km and Guwahati Fun Run (Approx. 5Km).

The registrations for all three categories will start Sunday from 7:00 am onwards.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Assam sports minister Nandita Gorlosa said that the half marathon has been conceptualised to put Assam on the marathon map of India and showcase the state government’s commitment in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle while fostering a sense of unity and national pride amongst all of us.

She also announced that such events being conducted epitomises the government’s unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of the citizens.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita- General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command said that the Indian Army is committed to bring peace to the region, and sports has worked as a major catalyst in their endeavor.

Echoing his views, Lt General Manish Erry cited the removal of the controversial Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from most parts of the region, and said, “AFSPA has been removed from most parts of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, and parts of the North East. It was possible only after positive engagement of the youth and the leadership. Sport has been a major catalyst in ushering peace in the region. The Durand Cup was conducted and it was taken to Kokrajhar, where we got a very good response. Last year, it was held in Manipur and also conducted Rowing events at the Umiam lake in Meghalaya.”

“We (Indian Army) are doing our part, and as we go along we look forward to the Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon going a long way in line with the other marathons in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata,” he added while addressing the gathering.

Notably, the Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon marks a significant moment to showcase the Indian Army’s commitment to nation building and Assam governments’ dedication to fostering physical fitness, mental resilience, and the spirit of togetherness.

Renu Chaturvedi, general manager, CSR, Coal India said that as the world’s single largest coal production company, it stands to uphold its motto of “Empowering India, Nurturing Nature, Enabling Life” not just within the Northeast but throughout India.

Thanking Coal India, the Indian Army and the state government, Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, the promoters of the event, said, “Distance Running is the fastest growing sporting activity in our country and it’s exciting to see Guwahati as the next running destination.”