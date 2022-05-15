Gujarat Titans have never looked dependent on one or two players, says Rashid Khan

IPL newbies Gujarat Titans have enthralled everyone with their stupendous performance in IPL 2022, becoming the first side to qualify for playoffs in the tournament.

Their star leg-spinner Rashid Khan revealed that Gujarat hasn’t been dependent on one or two players to take them to victory. On Sunday, if Gujarat win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, they will be almost assured of a top-two finish on the points table.

“We have played as a team and every player has contributed to our win in the entire season for us so far. The best thing about our campaign is that the team has never looked dependent on one or two players. This is why we have a different match-winner in every game and results are for everyone to see,” said Khan on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Khan further praised skipper Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills, saying that the India all-rounder listens and values the suggestions of the senior players in the side. “The best thing about Hardik (Pandya) is that he listens to the players’ suggestions and appreciates them. When a captain pays heed to their suggestions and supports them at every stage, the players are relaxed and look to give their best and Hardik has been doing it. He talks to the players who are not just in the playing eleven but also with those on the bench and gives them confidence. He has created a positive mindset in the dressing room.”

Khan, who has picked 15 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 6.79, credited the team management led by head coach Ashish Nehra, for creating a positive environment in the team, leading to his and the team’s good show in the tournament.

“The mood is positive, Ashish bhai always asks us to remain chilled out, take care of our diet and have a sound sleep for that will help in recovery. Whether we win or lose, the environment in the dressing room remains the same. There is no extra pressure on the players as well and that is why we are delivering more often than not.”

Khan’s performance has left former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen showering praise on the leg-spinner for being a consistent contributor for Gujarat in IPL 2022.

“You can’t keep the great guys down, he’s such an electrifying personality. He’s one of the cool dudes and he delivers whenever the captain looks at him. He’s just in the feel in this season. He’s a busy cricketer and keeps talking with the captain which is good to see.”

(Inputs from IANS)