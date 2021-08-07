Greetings and Gift pour in for Neeraj Chopra

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created histiry after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra for his triumph, Khattar said he not only won the medal, but also won the heart of the whole country.

“The country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated Neeraj for his historuc feat in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra, who is serving the @adgpi has brought glory to the nation & scripted his name in history by winning India’s first Olympic Gold in athletics. It’s our honour to announce a special cash reward of Rs. 2 Cr for him. A proud moment for all Indians & our Armed Forces. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oGqgJbMKuq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 7, 2021

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Neeraj Chopra has made the entire country proud by his historic performance at the Olympics.

“India has got a second gold after 13 years in individual event at the Olympics, which is a matter of pride for the whole country. This is a historic day for the country as it is India’s first gold medal in Olympic athletics. Neeraj’s achievement would inspire the youth of the country to move ahead in the field of sports,” he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted,

What a monumental victory! Neeraj Chopra has just won the first Olympic Gold Medal for India in athletics. The whole country is elated! Congratulations to Neeraj on this historic victory. You have inspired every Indian. Thank you.#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/HNE7MM8fb7 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2021

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Chopra for his historic feat.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi said, “Neeraj Chopra take a bow! A billion hearts beat for you today and each one of us couldn’t be more proud.”

“Neeraj Chopra brings home the gold! What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his historic win at Tokyo Olympics, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said he will inspire generations.

The chief minister has also shared his picture with Neeraj Chopra taken during Asian Athletics Championships held here at the Kalinga Stadium in 2017, where he bagged the gold medal.

It is going to rain gifts for Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin throw Neeraj Chopra. The first one from the Indian corporate world to make an announcement in this regard was Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.