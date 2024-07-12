Govt clears multiple proposals for equipment for Paris-bound Indian athletes, Para-athletes

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved multiple proposals for assistance towards equipment by athletes and Para-athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

At its meeting, the MOC on Thursday approved a proposal of Paralympic medallist Bhavina Patel for assistance to compete in ITTF Para-Table Tennis Asia Training Camp 2024 in Thailand from July 16 to 20 along with her coach and escort.

It also approved the request of Para Shooters – Manish Narwal, Rudranksh Khandelwal, Rubina Francis, and Sriharsha R. Devareddy for various sport shooting-related equipment. These include an Air Rifle for Sriharsha and a Morini Pistol for Rubina and assistance towards procurement of two javelins (Valhalla 800g Medium NXB and Diana Carbon 600g) for para-athlete Sandeep Choudhary.

The MOC also approved requests for financial assistance towards the procurement of archery equipment for archers Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, and para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar.

It also approved assistance to judoka Tulika Maan, who along with her coach, will train in Valencia Judo High Performance Centre, Spain till July 25.

The members also approved table tennis player Manush Shah’s request for financial assistance for training in Gyeonggi Do, South Korea under Korean coach Taejun Kim and for procurement of physical fitness equipment.

It also okayed the inclusion of athletes Suraj Panwar, Vikash Singh, and Ankita Dhyani and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu in TOPS Core Group while athletes Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, Akashdeep Singh, and Paramjeet Singh were promoted from TOPS Development to Core Group.