West Indies all-round cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall has stated that he is happy after he claimed his maiden Test wicket. It is worth highlighting here that Cornwall had dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 1 of the second Test match against India on Friday.

Cornwall, who became the heaviest cricketer to play international cricket at 140 Kilograms, had decent bowling figures of 1/69 from his 27 overs after stumps on Day 1.

“Good feeling to get him ( Cheteshwar Pujara) as my first Test wicket. It was nothing new to me but it was a good feeling,” Cornwall told reporters after the day’s play.

“Making my Test debut was a good feeling. I think the ball came on really nice in the beginning. I have to work hard and put the ball into the right areas,” he added.

Cornwall also bagged a couple of catches which dismissed India openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul off the bowling of skipper Jason Holder.

“Our seamers bowled well and when I was asked to bowl, I had to do the same,” he said.

“We felt the pitch had a lot of moisture… So we thought once we get to bowl first, we can get early wickets. The toss went in our favour. It was a good day of Test cricket,” he added.

At stumps on Day 1, India’s scoreboard read 264/5 with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant out there in the middle.