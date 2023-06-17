Golf: Four Indians, Diksha Avani, Vani and Ridhima make cut in Germany

Diksha Dagar (69-69) and Avani Prashanth (65-79) are among the four Indians who made the cut in the Amundi German Masters at Brandenburg, Germany,.

Diksha shot a second successive 69 and was 6-under and tied seventh, while Avani Prashanth after a 67 dropped to 79 and was T-32 on a day when the winds were strong and made things tougher at times.

Ridhima Dilawari and Vani Kapoor also made the cut and were Tied-58th while Amandeep Drall (77-75) missed out.

Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson fired a bogey-free round of 67 (-5) on day two to hold a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage. One shot further back in second place on 10-under-par is Czechia’s Kristyna Napoleaova (66).

Diksha, who has two Top-10s in recent weeks was one-under through the front nine. However, between the 13th and 16th, Diksha birdied three times.

She was five shots behind the leader Gustavsson, who is also having a fine season.

Playing on a sponsors’ invitation Avani’s 7-under first round was big news and it included an albatross. On the 13th, where she had an albatross on the first day, she had a quadruple bogey for a difference of seven shots on one single hole. Overall she had two birdies, five bogeys and a quadruple bogey as there was a difference of 14 shots between the first and second rounds.

Ridhima had two birdies and three bogeys in her 73 and Vani had three birdies, four bogeys and one double in her 75.

The cut fell at four-over with four of the five Indians among the 70 players making it through to the weekend.