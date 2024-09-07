Going to be challenged in a number of ways, admits Williamson on prospect of NZ playing six Tests in sub-continent conditions

As New Zealand gear up for six Tests in two months, and all of those in the sub-continent, former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson acknowledged that the inaugural World Test champions will be challenged in a number of ways. In the last decade, they have never played more than three subcontinent Tests in a single year.

New Zealand’s record in Asia is underwhelming, with 16 wins from 90 Tests. They have found it even harder to succeed in India – 2 wins in 36 Tests. Williamson, himself, a veteran of over 100 Tests, is yet to fully crack batting in India and Sri Lanka. In 22 innings, he averages 31.36 and has managed only five fifty-plus scores.

The BlackCaps will begin their campaign with a solitary Test against Afghanistan, starting on Monday in Greater Noida before they head to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series from September 16 to 30. The Kiwis will then again return to India to take on Rohit Sharma-led India in a three-Test series from October 16 to November 5.

“You know such a volume of Test cricket that we don’t usually get, and obviously in this part of the world,” he said in Greater Noida.

As New Zealand return to play Test cricket for the first time since March, Williamson said he is looking forward to the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan to get used to the conditions in the subcontinent.

“I mean, we are absolutely going to be challenged in a number of ways. But, the opportunity to have a block here for us as a team to look have the sort of experiences that we are going to have for the next sort of two-and-a-half months and be better for it. It’s an exciting opportunity. Nice to be here, preparing for the first Test. We are looking to take those small steps and try and get familiar with those conditions,” he said.

“In some ways, it’s like a tournament sport, even though it’s over a long period of time in the Test championship. Naturally, having six Test matches together is a big part of our calendar. It’s one that we are very excited about,” he added.

NZ rope in Herath and Rathour on short-term basis

The BlackCaps finished sixth out of nine teams in the last World Test Championship cycle. This time, they occupy third place, behind India and Australia in the World Test Championship 2023-25 table with three wins from six matches. They need a good run in the subcontinent if they are to qualify for the WTC final.

In their bid to push for a better result, New Zealand have bolstered their support staff with the addition of former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath and former India batting coach Vikram Rathour on a short-term basis. Williamson expected that their insights of the duo will be crucial for them.

“(They are) really, really experienced and knowledgeable coaches. Obviously (a lot of experience) in this part of the world. We got together yesterday. So obviously, the relationship is new, they are getting along with the group. It’s going to be exciting,” Williamson said.