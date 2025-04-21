If nectar comes out of poison, Maharashtra needs it: Saamana on Uddhav-Raj reunion hints

Defending strongly the unity between the estranged brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for ‘safeguarding’ the interests of Maharashtra and the Marathi language, the Shiv Sena(UBT) in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ editorial on Monday said the two should take steps in the state’s interest, and ‘if nectar comes out of poison, Maharashtra needs it’.

“If life is spent in arguments and fights, the future generations of Maharashtra will not forgive them,” Saamana said

Taking a potshot at the BJP, the editorial said, “What else does Maharashtra need? BJP’s politics is of the ‘use and throw’ attitude. Modi, Shah, and Fadnavis are not of the country; how can they be of the state of Maharashtra? They only did the work of sowing poison in politics. It is not their role to purify the flow of Krishna-Koyana rivers in Maharashtra, and everyone should get into that pure flow. They got everyone into the muddy, impure flow of Prayagraj and did the business of religion. This strange and poisonous period is going on, in which the Marathi people of Maharashtra should learn a lesson and guard every step. If nectar comes out of poison, Maharashtra needs it.”

The news that Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are ready to come together for the greater good of Maharashtra has created a stir in the country’s politics. “While this news made many happy, many were sickened by stomach aches. Raj Thackeray’s politics so far has been a meandering one and not been very successful. After leaving Shiv Sena, he founded an independent party called Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). At that time, he got a lot of support from the people in the municipal and Assembly elections, but later his party faced a setback. People like the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde and others kept attacking Shiv Sena with a gun on ‘Raj’s’ shoulder. Raj’s party did not gain politically from this, but Marathi unity suffered immense losses,” the editorial says.

“Raj’s stance was not to let Modi and Shah set foot in Maharashtra. Raj’s stance was that Shah and Modi do not think about the interests of Maharashtra. He did not stick to that stance. BJP’s Hindutva is fake. BJP trapped Raj in the net of this fake Hindutva, and the carts kept slipping. Now he has clarified in an interview, ‘Whatever happens, the arguments and fights between us are minor in comparison to any big things. Maharashtra is very big. These things are very insignificant for the existence of a Marathi person. I don’t find it very difficult to come together and live together. It’s just a matter of will,” says the editorial.

“What Raj calls the dispute between us is about Uddhav Thackeray. What kind of dispute is this? It never came out. Raj kept talking about Marathi people, and Shiv Sena was born for the interest of Marathi, and Uddhav Thackeray did not abandon that interest. So, is there a dispute? Only the BJP, Mindhe (Eknath Shinde) and others started speaking on Raj’s behalf. These people started the dispute. Therefore, if the BJP, Mindhe are kept away, where is the dispute? There needs to be a desire to come together. What Raj says is true, but whose desire is he talking about?” asks the editorial.

“As soon as Raj expressed his desire, Uddhav Thackeray also did not fall behind. He took a strong step forward for the wider interest of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray took the stand that if there is some minor dispute, I am also ready to work together for the interest of Maharashtra, leaving everything aside. This is the blown trumpet of the people’s sentiments of Maharashtra. The self-respect of the Marathi people and the welfare of Maharashtra are now zero, but if Uddhav has expressed a modest expectation that Raj should no longer sit in the ranks of Maharashtra’s enemies and keep Maharashtra traitors outside the threshold of the house, then no one should consider it a condition. Uddhav Thackeray said that Maharashtra’s enemies should not be allowed to stay at home. There is a pain behind it,” said the editorial.

“Amit Shah, Modi, Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde others attacked the Shiv Sena founder and the ‘Hindu hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray to weaken Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray was also born from the womb of the Shiv Sena. Therefore, how can we bring those dishonest to the mother of Maharashtra together and move forward together in the interest of Maharashtra? This is a simple question. Shinde and his people are the brains of Modi-Shah. Fadnavis’s pretence of love for Maharashtra has been exposed time and again. These people put Mumbai up for sale and issued ‘tenders’ to loot Maharashtra and gave it to non-Marathi contractors. In Mumbai, other communities stand together in times of crisis, but this Marathi arrow of unity has been shattered today,” reads the editorial.

Referring to the recent demolition of an ancient Jain temple in Mumbai suburbs Vile Parle, the editorial says, “Vile Parle was once an impregnable stronghold of Marathi culture, but the day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against a Jain temple there, thousands of Jain brothers gathered in a few moments and took out a march and forced the transfer of municipal officials. In Mumbai, brothers of other castes and religions live together and support business-minded parties like the BJP, then this is a change that comes to the heart of Marathi people in Maharashtra.”

“It is the simple calculation of the BJP and its business community that if the unity of the Marathi people is weakened, Mumbai can be torn apart from Maharashtra. That is why they have constantly tried to attack the Marathi unity that has been giving them the benefit of the doubt. They have also attacked the Shiv Sena, which is the thunderbolt of Marathi unity, and for that, the axe was used.

“The BMC elections have not been held for four years. Tulsi Gabbard, who is based in Washington, has explained the calculation of how the Maharashtra Assembly was won by the BJP and its business community. Of course, only the Marathi people have the courage and strength to fight all these Maharashtra traitors. Therefore, the Marathi people must come together. Raj Thackeray understood the importance of this unity, and Uddhav Thackeray also responded with an open mind,” says the editorial.

It further adds that this is a political development that has upset the Maharashtra traitors. “The two ‘brothers’ will come together, so many people are filled with fear and have started getting irritated, while some are putting on fake joy on their faces and saying, “Wow, great! It would be great if both Thackerays came together,” but this joy of the Maharashtra traitors is not real. Maharashtra should do what it has in mind,” the editorial concludes.