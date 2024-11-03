India lose top spot in WTC standings after losing 0-3 to NZ

India lost their numero-uno spot in the World Test Championship standings and dropped to second place after being humiliated 0-3 by New Zealand in the three-match rubber, which concluded with a 25-run loss in the final Test here on Sunday. As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches Down Under, Australia now holds the top spot.

New Zealand, meanwhile, regained the fourth spot they lost to South Africa after the Proteas whitewashed Bangladesh earlier this week.

As a result of the loss in the final Test, India’s chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) have taken a major hit, and their point percentage has fallen to 58.33. Earlier, the loss in Pune had meant India’s WTC points percentage (PCT) dipped from above 74 percent to 62.82 per cent within eight days.

Reigning World Test champions, Australia now have the top spot in the WTC standings with a PCT of 62.50. Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand are also in with a chance to make the WTC final. England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies are at the bottom half of the nine-team standings and are out of contention for a spot in the WTC final, scheduled at the Lord’s in June 2025.

However, it is fair to say that India now face an uphill task to make their third WTC final in a row, after having previously reached the final in 2021 and 2023.

From an Indian perspective, Rohit Sharma’s men cannot afford another defeat in their remaining five matches in Australia. India are now required to pull off a stunning 4-0 or 5-0 coup in Australia against the defending WTC champions to make it to the final for the third time in a row.

India need at least two more wins to stay in contention for the final, however, this won’t be enough as the side would require other results to sway their way. To maintain their PCT over 60, India must win at least two matches and draw four games.

And in the scenario of India failing to notch up a 4-0 or 5-0 against Australia, Rohit & Co would have to look closely at the series between Sri Lanka-Australia, South Africa-Sri Lanka, and South Africa-Pakistan. However, if India don’t win two matches in Australia, the door to the WTC final closes.