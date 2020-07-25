As several people in India continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 crisis, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been doing her bit to help them.

“I don’t like to use the word charity. We must do certain things in our lives, and helping each other is an essential part of our existence. My family and I want to do whatever we can whether it’s supporting people with food, financially, or by giving them emotional support,” Mirza says.

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign in India which aims at making the country self-reliant, Mirza echoed similar views.

“Going local is the way ahead right now. Small businesses have been badly hit but not much has been done about it. They deserve a chance to get back to their feet. I’m glad that people have shown faith in me and the response to whatever I’m doing has been unbelievable,” she said as quoted by a Hindustan Times article.