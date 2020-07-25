As several people in India continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 crisis, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been doing her bit to help them.
“I don’t like to use the word charity. We must do certain things in our lives, and helping each other is an essential part of our existence. My family and I want to do whatever we can whether it’s supporting people with food, financially, or by giving them emotional support,” Mirza says.
While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign in India which aims at making the country self-reliant, Mirza echoed similar views.
“Going local is the way ahead right now. Small businesses have been badly hit but not much has been done about it. They deserve a chance to get back to their feet. I’m glad that people have shown faith in me and the response to whatever I’m doing has been unbelievable,” she said as quoted by a Hindustan Times article.
View this post on Instagram
It’s a pleasure to be a part of the #BehindEverySmile campaign by Invisalign. Thanks a bunch @parineetichopra for nominating me for this! Here goes mine… #BehindEverySmile there’s a story and it’s a no-brainer why I have an ear-to-ear smile here, but do you know the full story behind it? Stay tuned for the video of the story behind this smile! And while we’re on the topic of smiles, Invisalign has spread over 8 million smiles with their teeth aligners! Don’t miss out on their discount of ₹15,000/- to avail a world-class treatment! Visit Invisalign.in/coupon to start the journey of your smile transformation right away. As, #BehindEverySmile there’s an Invisalign story! #Invisalign #clearalternativetobraces #InvisalignIndia #SmartTechnology #Nocompromise @invisalign_in