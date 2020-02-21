After India women defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 on Friday, former captain Diana Edulji congratulated the Women in Blue and asked them to win the coveted trophy.

“Go India get the Cup home,” Edulji told as quoted by IANS.

On Friday at Sydney, Poonam Yadav led the way as India outplayed defending champions Australia. Poonam took four wickets for 19 runs, including a hat-trick chance, to help India successfully defend a low target of 133 runs.

“Great win. Congratulations. Well bowled Poonam Yadav,” Edulji added.

After being invited to bat first by Australia, India managed to score 132 for 4 in their designated quota of 20 overs. Initially, India got off to a flying start as Smrithi Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 40 runs in the first 4 overs.

However, the juggernaut could not last long as they lost 3 wickets in the interval of 6 runs. Mandhana was dismissed in the 5th over by Jess Jonassen. In the following over, Ellyse Perry dismissed Shafali Verma and the succeeding over saw Jonassen dismissing skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. As a result, the Indian camp went out of power-hitters and the middle-order batswomen along with the tailenders took India to a modest total.

“Batters have to come to the party too. 170 plus score a must,” Edulji said.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next take on Bangladesh on February 24 at Perth.