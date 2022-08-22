Germany’s Zverev fails in bid for US Open recovery: Report

According to a report released on Monday, German star Alexander Zverev won’t be able to compete in the US Open because he wasn’t able to fully recover from an ankle injury experienced during the French Open.

According to the Bild tabloid, Zverev won’t be ready for the grand slam until after the Davis Cup group round, which will take place in his hometown of Hamburg from September 13 to 18.

The 25-year-old world number two injured ligaments in his ankle during a match against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in early June, according to DPA.

His rehabilitation programme, however, has not quite been completed in time for him to be competitive in a slam.

“If it was a normal tournament, best of three, then I could say perhaps I’m already there,” Zverev said recently. But best of five as the first tournament back is hard.”

(Inputs from IANS)