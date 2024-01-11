German boost for young footballers

German Consulate General Kolkata will hand over 450 jerseys/ shorts and 200 footballs to different schools in rural Bengal to encourage budding footballers tomorrow. IFA officials and German Consul Barbara Voss will be present at the function that will be held at the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club. Ms Voss said, “Germany’s promotion of sports policy is a global success story, setting the example of how sports can build bridges across linguistic, political and cultural divides.

It has been part of Germany’s cultural relations and education activities abroad ever since. I am happy that around 500 young boys and girls will benefit from this grant.” Anirban Dutta, secretary IFA said, “A brilliant way to start the New Year. Germany is known as a footballing nation with fans throughout the world. This gift of balls and jerseys from the German Consulate will not only help the children to play but will help them to pursue their dreams of becoming footballers. I believe it is just an initiation of a longstanding relationship towards the development of Bengal football.

We look forward to many more collaborative activities with the consulate in future, sharing their expertise and knowledge in football for coaches development, referees development and development of players.” Amitava Bhattacharya, founder Director Contact Base, said, “German Consulate General Kolkata support is a very nice and new year gift to young footballers. It will motivate the rural youth more towards football for change.”

Advertisement