In a recent media interaction, Barcelona star Gerard Pique has disclosed that his teammate and star left-back Jordi Alba does not know how to drive himself despite being 30 years of age. He added that Alba, in fact, is dropped to the training by his father.

It is worth highlighting that Alba has been one of the best in the business in the left-back position over the last few years especially since he left Valencia and joined Barca in 2012. He has even justified his place as a regular starter in the star-studded Barca lineup.

Despite being one of the best footballers in European football at the moment, he cannot drive as was disclosed by his teammate.

Pique, who participated on the late-night Spanish television show La Resistencia was answering to the show host’s question of how his 17-year-old teammate Ansu Fati gets to training sessions when he made the revelation.

“His Dad brings him,” Pique said as quoted by Give Me Sport.

“Just like Jordi Alba,” he added.