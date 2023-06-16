Gaurika Bishnoi wins second title of the season in Hero WPG Tour

Gaurika Bishnoi carded 4-under 68 final round to complete a comprehensive five-shot win in the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Clover Greens here on Friday.

It was the second win this season for Gaurika, who had earlier won the sixth leg and finished second in the seventh leg. After

Sneha Singh, Gaurika becomes the second player to win more than once in 2023.

It was also the second time that Gaurika won a title at Clover Greens, as she was also the winner when the Tour last came to this golf course in 2019.

The 24-year-old Gurgaon-based golfer started the day one shot behind the leader and went on to card 4-under 68 for an impressive 10-under 206 total. She had rounds of 68-70-68.

She picked up the winner’s cheque of Rs.1,48,000, which was presented to her by Austin Roach, Director Clover Greens.

As Gaurika cruised to a fine win, amateur Keerthana Rajeev opened the day with a double bogey but closed with four birdies in the last seven holes, to shoot 2-under 70, her third straight under par round of the week and finish second at 5-under 211 with rounds of 71-71-70.

Seher Atwal had a rough round of 76 that included a double bogey on the fourth sandwiched by bogeys on the third and the fifth. Then there were two more closing bogeys as she ended third at 3-under 213 that included rounds of 69-68-76.

Hitaashee Bakshi (73) was fourth, while Kriti Chowhan (76) and Sneha Singh, two-time winner in 2023, tying for fifth.

Two amateurs, Ayushi Dutta (71) and Anvitha Narender (72) alongside Rishika Muralidhar (71) ended in a tie for seventh.

Tvesa Malik, still struggling with her game, shot 74 after 76-72 on the first two days and ended T-13 at 6-over for the three rounds.