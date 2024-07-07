Drawing vital lessons from Nauru’s plight

Nauru, touted as the wealthiest nation in terms of GDP during the 1980s, is now described as one of the world’s poorest and least visited countries. The decline of Nauru can be attributed to several factors, primarily stemming from its own resources, particularly its phosphate reserves. This case serves as a stark reminder of how colonial exploitation, insufficient economic planning, lack of environmental impact assessments (E.I.A), absence of cost-benefit analyses, and corrupt governance can lead to a nation’s downfall, adversely affecting its citizens.

Currently, Nauru relies heavily on aid from countries like Australia and New Zealand, lacking adequate medical facilities and even a capital city. The dire state of Nauru offers valuable lessons for countries like India, blessed with abundant natural resources such as coal, petroleum, and major minerals. India, too, has a history of colonial exploitation and faces the risk of similar problems if proper steps are not taken. Nauru, an island situated at the heart of Micronesia, Melanesia, and Polynesia, was discovered by a British ship named Hunted in 1798. It remained a British colony until the 1830s, serving as a vital trading centre for exports like coconut water and fruits in exchange for alcohol and weapons, leading to a decade-long civil war in 1878. Later, the German Empire took control, confiscating all weapons, and making Nauru a German colony.

In 1900, the country’s trajectory changed dramatically when Albert Ellis from New Zealand discovered phosphate, a highly valuable mineral at the time. Subsequently, in 1906, the Pacific Phosphate Company struck an agreement with the Germans, initiating phosphate mining operations. After Germany’s defeat in World War I, Nauru’s administration fell under the joint control of the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with the signing of the Nauru Agreement, granting British control over phosphate reserves. The British exploited Nauruans by purchasing phosphates at a fraction of their value and selling them to farmers in New Zealand and Australia at exorbitant prices.

During World War II, the Japanese Empire further exploited Nauru, inflicting suffering on its people and resources. After the Axis Powers’ defeat, control reverted to the joint partnership of the UK, New Zealand, and Australia. Nauruans, desiring independence, finally achieved it in January 1968. Nauru serves as a stark illustration of how haphazard development, inadequate infrastructure upgrades, and corruption can profoundly alter a nation’s trajectory. Presently, Nauru finds itself in a precarious position where its future hinges solely on the “There Is No Alternative” (TINA) factor. Its only recourse is to rely on aid and guidance from neighbouring countries such as Australia and New Zealand. However, this reliance severely constrains Nauru’s ability to shape its foreign policy and exert influence on the global stage.

This scenario offers a valuable lesson for countries like India, especially considering its neighbour, China. If India fails to manage its natural resources wisely, it risks falling into a situation where China exploits the opportunity to make India. This would not only advance China’s “String of Pearls” policy and Belt and Road Initiative but also limit India’s autonomy and influence in the region. Nauru’s excessive exploitation of its natural assets, notably through phosphate mining, has severely impacted its tourism sector. The destruction of its natural environment has rendered its coastline hazardous, resulting in a significant decline in tourism. Consequently, Nauru stands as one of the world’s least visited countries, while its formal trade relations have suffered due to its economic turmoil. The nation’s current challenges stem from its lack of economic diversification and heavy reliance on a single natural resource.

This reliance, coupled with economic uncertainty, financial mismanagement, and corruption, exacerbated by the depletion of phosphate reserves, has plunged Nauru into a severe economic crisis. The country’s heavy dependence on phosphate mining, coupled with its failure to diversify its economy, has led to bankruptcy, internal unrest, and an extensive dependence on foreign aid. India can glean crucial insights from Nauru’s ordeal. By prioritizing sustainable resource management and diversification, India can ensure enduring prosperity and resilience. This necessitates adopting a holistic approach to natural resource stewardship, encompassing investment in sustainable and renewable energy, conservation and restoration of natural habitats, improved water management practices, and the active engagement and empowerment of local communities, particularly farmers.

Through these strategies, India can mitigate the risks associated with overreliance on specific resources and foster a more balanced and sustainable development trajectory. Nauru’s experience underscores the imperative of prudent economic governance, diversification of revenue streams, and the establishment of robust governance and regulatory frameworks to forestall the adverse consequences of dependence on a sole natural resource. India possesses valuable assets such as phosphate reserves in Rajasthan, lithium reserves in Kashmir, and oil reserves in the Bay of Bengal, which underpin its economy. It is imperative for India to prioritize sustainable development, economic diversification, and anti-corruption measures to avert a similar fate to Nauru’s.

(Shreya Banerjee is an Assistant Professor at Dept. of Political Science, Adamas University. Sadhrid Guha & Sougata Roy Chowdhury are students at Department of Political Science, Adamas University, Kolkata.)