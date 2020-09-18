Real Madrid footballers Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon are expected to arrive in London on Friday to complete their move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The duo underwent a medical in the Spanish capital on Thursday and will reportedly fly to London together in a special jet to join the Premier League side managed by former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Left-back Reguilon will cost the Spurs 30 million euros, and according to Spanish sports paper Diario AS, has agreed a deal until the end of June 2025 with Real Madrid reserving the right to buy him back for 40 million euros before the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old’s displays last season earned him his first cap for Spain on September 6th as he started in his country’s 4-0 UEFA Nations League win against the Ukraine.

Veteran Bale, on the other hand, will join the Spurs on a year-long deal. He will be returning to the London club seven years after he had departed from there to join Real Madrid on a then-record transfer fee.

The 31-year-old Wales international, whose contract with the Spanish giants will expire in 2022, has often been subjected to a step-motherly treatment there under Zinedine Zidane. He started only one game for Los Blancos after top-flight football resumed following the COVID-19 hiatus.

Bale had also alleged Madrid of blocking his efforts to move resume his career elsewhere. He had accused them of resisting his move to the Chinese Super League earlier this year.

“There have been other incidents when we’ve tried to go but the club wouldn’t allow it or have done something,” Bale told broadcaster Sky earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Reguilon and Bale’s move to Tottenham will be a huge blow for Manchester United as they were reportedly keen to sign both the players.

Other than the Real Madrid duo, United were also linked with players like Jadon Sancho and Thiago Alcantara. But none of them has materialised. While Sancho is likely to remain at Borussia Dortmund, Alcantara has decided to join Premier League champions Liverpool.