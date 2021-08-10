Ganguly to attend Lord’s Test

With United Kingdom moving Indian travellers from red to amber list from last Sunday (August 8), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London on Tuesday to watch the second Test at Lord’s starting August 12.

The move from red to amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period which the likes of Shaw and Surya are currently serving, having arrived in a commercial flight from Colombo.

It is also expected that secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal might be in the UK to watch the Indian team play at some point during the series.