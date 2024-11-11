Gambhir backs K L Rahul as opener if Rohit misses Perth Test

One of the major uncertainties heading into the Border-Gavaskar series is the availability of Rohit Sharma, who could miss the opening Test in Perth due to personal reasons.

While Gambhir is hopeful of Rohit’s availability, he is also happy with the options — both from an opening and leadership standpoint, in case Rohit doesn’t make it.

“(Jasprit) Bumrah is the vice-captain, if Rohit is not available, he’s going to lead us,” said Gambhir on the leadership role.

Advertisement

“At the moment, there’s no confirmation. But we guys will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he’s going to be available but everything you will get to know before the start of the series.

“Obviously, there’s (Abhimanyu) Eeswaran, there’s KL Rahul there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available. There are options there,” Gambhir said on the opener’s role.

Rahul and Abhimanyu opened for India A in the second four-day match against Australia A, but both returned low scores. Abhimanyu, who also played the first game of that series, had scores of 7, 12, 0 and 17 across the two games, while Rahul made 4 and 10 in the two innings in his only game.

Prior to the confusion around Rohit’s availability, Rahul was set to stick to the No.6 slot, but Rohit’s potential absence has put him back in contention at the top of the order.

“There are times when you go with the experienced players as well. And that is the quality of the man. That he can bat at the top of the order, he can bat at No. 3 and he can actually bat at No. 6 as well,” Gambhir said of Rahul.

“You need quite a lot of talent to be doing these kinds of jobs as well. And he’s kept wickets in the one-day format as well. Imagine how many countries have players like KL who can open the batting and can bat at No. 6 as well? So I feel if need be, he can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match,” he added.

Rahul has tasted success while opening the innings in overseas conditions, and is one of two Asian openers, with Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar being the other, to have scored Test centuries in Australia, England and South Africa.

Gambhir acknowledged that Shubman Gill also offers another option of an opener, but left it on the conditions and team composition before taking a call.

“We will try and get the best combination possible who can do the job for us in Perth. And be it Shubman opening the batting or Easwaran or KL, it all depends on what we feel is the right combination,” Gambhir said.