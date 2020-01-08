Haryana speedster Navdeep Saini, who grabbed the eyeballs in India’s dominating seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 international on Tuesday, said that he is gaining in confidence with both the white and red ball.

Notably, Saini won the Player of the Match award as he returned figures of 2 for 18 in four overs helping India restricted Sri Lanka to 142 for 9 in 20 overs after choosing to field first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Meanwhile, the batters did the rest to take India home without breaking a sweat with 15 balls to spare.

“I am gaining confidence with both white ball and red ball,” Saini said at the post-match presentation ceremony as quoted by IANS.

“When I made my T20I debut, I wanted to bowl fast, but now I know the importance of the slower deliveries.

“I practiced well and was confident. It’s important to be confident and it’s also important to use the variations,” the bowler added.

In the 8th over of Sri Lankan innings, the right-arm pacer rattled the stumps of Danushka Gunathilaka (20) with an almost toe-crushing yorker which was accompanied by sheer pace.

Talking about the wicket, Saini said: “I was more happy to take a wicket with the yorker.”

The pacer has so far played six T20Is and one ODI for India and has scalped 8 and 2 wickets, respectively.

Saini not only has abundant pace but his line, length and variations are also great. The day is not far when the right-arm pacer will be donning the whites for India.