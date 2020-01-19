Gael Monfils is nursing a swollen hand after he lashed out in frustration while playing a computer game — but does not expect the bizarre injury to hamper his Australian Open.

The 10th seed from France, who faces Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun in his Melbourne opener on Tuesday, suffered the injury in a fit of pique last month.

The 33-year-old played in the ATP Cup at the start of the year but told reporters on Sunday that his hand is still not quite right and he cannot volley as much as he would like.

“I was playing a video game in my bedroom and I hit my right hand against the headboard (of the bed),” Monfils said.

“The real treatment would be rest, but since I can’t, I have taken anti-inflammatory drugs and put ice on it.

“But it’s getting better, it’s pretty positive, even if some days after big sessions I have to take the next day off to recover.