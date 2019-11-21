The opening day of the first Test match between Australia and Pakistan witnessed an umpiring howler that will be etched on the minds of cricket fans for a long time.

It was in the 55th over of Pakistan’s innings when Mohammad Rizwan was caught behind on the ball of Pat Cummins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. The on-ground umpires referred the decision to third umpire Michael Gough to take a look at where Cummins’ front foot landed. The former England cricketer looked at it several times and then ruled it in favour of the Aussies.

However, replays suggested that Cummins’ foot landed outside the line and it was a no-ball in which Pakistan lost Rizwan’s wicket.

Rizwan was frustrated as he walked back to the dressing room after scoring 37 runs from 34 deliveries, an innings which was laced with seven boundaries.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was shocked by the decision as according to him, it was a no-ball. “I couldn’t see any part of his foot land behind the line,” Ponting said while commentating on Channel Seven.

Meanwhile, Brett Lee said even through Australian-tinted glasses he couldn’t see how Rizwan wasn’t recalled to the crease.

“I reckon that’s hard on Pakistan, I think that’s got to be called a no-ball,” he said on Fox Cricket.

Former Australian Test captain Allan Border was also among the many observers to question the call.

“I’m trying to find something behind (the line) there but I just can’t,” Border said on Fox Cricket commentary.